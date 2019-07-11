If you’re strong enough to leave the air conditioning and brave the July heat, there are quite a few area events to explore this weekend. The Lampasas Spring Ho Festival continues this weekend, with street dances and the Toughest 10K in Texas included in the festivities. Or take the family to one of the area libraries’ weekly events for a day out of the house. Check out details for these, and other events, in the listing below.
Festivals, Events
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 39th annual Toughest 10K in Texas, 5K and 1-mile Fun Run at 7 a.m. July 13 at the Hancock Park Golf Course Pavilion, 700 Naruna Road. Entry fees are $20 for the 1-mile Fun Run, $30 for the 5K, and $40 for the 10K. To register, go to www.runsignup.com/toughest10k or show up early on race day from 5:45 to 6:45 a.m. for on-site registration.
The Killeen Municipal Court is looking for volunteer high school student attorneys to participate in its Teen Court program. A training session will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at the court, 200 E. Avenue D. Participants should show up by 9:45 a.m. to complete an application packet with a parent’s help. After completing training, students will be able to participate in all future Teen Court proceedings. Visit www.killeentexas.gov/court for more information.
The Training Center of Central Texas, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, will host a Military Appreciation Day Barbecue from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 13. There will be free food, games, ice cream, and beverages, and all community members are welcome.
The Lampasas Spring Ho Festival continues this weekend until July 14 with events like the arts and crafts fair, barbecue cook-off, grand parade, and much more. For a full schedule of events, go to www.springho.com/schedule. The Spring Ho Street Dance will be from 8 p.m. to midnight July 13 and 14 at the Lampasas Courtyard Square. Friday’s performances will be by Moe Bandy and Johnny Bush. Saturday’s dance will feature music by Shane Smith and the Saints and Giovannie and the Hired Guns. Admission to the dance is $20 per person on Friday, $30 on Saturday, BYOB.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is having a Theatre Clean Up Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 and is looking for volunteers to help organize and clean its shop, backyard, and costume shop.
The Killeen Walmart, 1400 Lowes Blvd., is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Event from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 13. This teacher-only event will feature free goodie bags for the first 300 teachers, cake, ice cream, and more.
The eighth annual School Supply Drive and Car Meet will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 13 at the Old Navy parking lot, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. A donation of any school supply is required to participate in the event. Email djmotorstyles@gmail.com for more information.
Peggy’s Coffee House inside the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St., is hosting a meet and greet for actor Damian Chapa, known for his roles in “Blood In Blood Out” and “Street Fighter,” from 3 to 5 p.m. July 13. Entry fee, which includes a photo with Chapa, is $10 per person and $5 for kids under 12 years old.
The Copperas Cove South Park Walk and Clean Up will be from 8 to 10 a.m. July 14 at 2602 Dennis St. Volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m.
Family Fun
A free showing of the movie “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will be at 8 p.m. July 12 at the Killeen Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating and snacks.
The annual Kids Fishing Derby will be from 8 to 11 a.m. July 13 at the Morgan’s Point Resort Marina, 12 Calamity Jane Drive. This free event is for kids 12 and under. All fishing gear will be provided anda fishing license is not required.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Superhero Day from 2 to 3 p.m. July 13. Visitors can dress in their favorite superhero costume, and enjoy crafts and activities at this free event. The library is also hosting a free, interactive learning tap-dancing show, “Terrence Taps,” at both 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 17. This event is recommended for families with children 10 years or younger, but all are welcome.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Mad Science interactive learning event at 10 a.m. July 18 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St. The free event is open to all ages and will feature demonstrations and live experiments to encourage young people to engage in science.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
The Steel Woods, with opening act Zane Williams, will perform at 6 p.m. July 13 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. The show is free for those 21 and up and $10 per person for those 13 to 20 years old.
The VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove, is hosting music by the jazz band, Not Past 11, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 12. The event is open to the public, no cover charge.
Live music by the Jo James Band will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 12 at Lions Park, 4320 Lions Park Road, Temple, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series hosted by Baylor Scott & White. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to this event.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by The Rewinders from 7 to 9 p.m. July 13. Barrow also hosts a summer lecture series every Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., where a different guest will share their expert information over a pint or two. This Sunday, Dr. Suzy Thompson, educational psychologist, will lead a discussion titled “Giftedness 101: Understanding Gifted Children’s Social and Emotional Needs.”
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Mark Richey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 12. Cover: $8. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 13. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Brad Hulsey from 7 to 11 p.m. July 12 and from 8 p.m. to midnight July 13. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Summer Fun Early Learners event will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 9- 12. Each day will have a new theme: July 9, Native Americans; July 10, Pioneers; July 11, STEAM Exploration; and July 12, Music. The event is free and recommended for kids 6 years old and younger. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroomis hosting a Variety Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. July 12 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood also hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host music by DJ Able from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 12.No cover. Los A-T Boyz will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 13. Cover: $10. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano Saturday with DJ Tejano Outlaw from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 13. $5 cover. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
