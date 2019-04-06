LAMPASAS — A much needed rain rolled across the area in the hour leading up to the annual Lampasas Bloomin’ Fest held on the city square Saturday. A clap of thunder was heard at the official start time of 10 a.m.
Although several merchants elected to sit out the day’s events, approximately two dozen vendors propped up tents and sold their goods. As the showers came and went throughout the day, attendees skipped from booth to booth shopping and learning about different pieces of the community.
The dangerous storms passed well to the east of town and by afternoon only cloudy skies remained over Lampasas.
Marisa Skiles, the executive director of Wings of Eagles, attracted attention to the organization’s tent with a game of corn hole.
“As a teacher at the middle school, I recognized the need for some basic community outreach services,” Skiles said. “We help students gain experience through community service. Then when they are college age we help them with applications.”
Eventually, the group hopes to build a skate park adjacent to a home base for their operations.
A few steps away in the next booth, Jon Davis shared his aspirations of traveling to Equador on a mission trip.
Both the Democratic and Republican parties were set up, distributing information and providing voter registration forms.
A princess of the Lampasas Carol of Lights Snow Queen Pageant, 6-year-old Jessi Fields, made an appearance at every vendor to share information on her fundraiser, Baking for Babies.
Carolyn Malone, the owner of a tent housing an extensive assortment of Tupperware, said “I have been attending the Lampasas Bloomin’ Fest for a very long time. I only missed two years due to deaths in the family.”
Legally blind, she survived the wind and cold of the Rattlesnake Roundup the prior weekend in nearby Lometa and was more prepared for the weather at the Bloomin’ Fest.
“This week I wore extra clothes because I got so cold last weekend,” Malone said. “This rain is coming straight down and there isn’t any wind so it is not as bad.”
A large selection of jewelry designed with guitar picks attracted people to the Christy’s Rock n Roll Creations booth. Currently residing in Killeen, Christy Rex has been creating the jewelry and other various items since 2014, but this was her first time to sell at the Lampasas Bloomin’ Fest.
“We tried to come last year, but decided against it because the weather was so bad the morning of,” Rex said. “This year we have rain, and we set up anyway.”
Around the next corner, a young lady, Candace Pauly, spun yarn in a tent.
“This is sheep (hair) that I am working with here, but we also use buffalo down,” said Pauly, surrounded by shawls in a rainbow of different colors created from the yarn she makes.
Children stopped and watched as her feet worked the pedals on the spinning machine twisting the fluff of fur into a long strand of string.
The rain did not damper the Wright Nursery vendor in the least.
Barbara Wright assisted an almost constant flow of customers with their plant selections despite the showers.
Among the kid friendly entertainment was Kid Zone.
“We typically work around Houston this time of year, but decided to stay closer to home,” operator Shelley Crawford said. This is the second consecutive appearance for the large trailer housing such games as darts and the variety of prizes available to winners.
Many types of food concessions filled the air with an appetizing array of scents, and attendees took advantage of the interludes between showers to sit and eat.
The Lampasas Bloomin’ Fest is an annual event which is free to the public and hosted by the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce. Typically held the first Saturday in April, additional attractions such as live music and wine tasting accompany the event when the weather permits.
For more information on the 2020 Lampasas Bloomin’ Fest may be found at http://www.lampasaschamber.org.
