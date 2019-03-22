Wednesday marked the official start of spring and just in time the temperatures were rising into the 70s. However, some people may prefer to stay inside due to high pollen counts.
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, the spring allergy season usually begins with tree pollen. In Central Texas, one of the most potent and common allergens in the air is caused by the pollen from the mountain cedar trees, which is also known as “cedar fever.”
Depending on the current weather situation, the regular pollen count might spike even more.
“If we get southwest or kind of westerly wind, we can get some of the cedar pollen from the hill country that come up into Central Texas,” said Jason Godwin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
If pollen counts are high, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation recommended to limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed and use central air conditioning with HEPA air filtration.
But with the nice spring weather, staying inside may not sound too appealing.
“Most of the real cold weather is probably behind us at this point,” said Godwin.
While there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, next week promises comfortable spring temperatures.
“Most of next week looks like it will be sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s,” Godwin said.
However, Godwin warned to not put away the winter jacket just yet.
“It’s not out of the ordinary to get a little bit of a surprise, especially in early April, but I think we should be done with most of that severe cold weather,” he said.
According to IQVIA, a company that provides health information technologies and clinical research, the pollen count is estimated to be in a moderate range on Saturday, followed by high counts on Monday and Tuesday.
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation recommended those who suffer from allergies and simply don’t want to miss out on the beautiful spring weather to wear sunglasses and a hat. A quick change of clothes after outdoor activities and a shower with shampoo before bed can also help keep allergies in check.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. Symptoms like sneezing, coughing and itching can be described as an overreaction of the immune system to substances that typically don’t harm people.
While over-the-counter-medications can be a quick fix to a long-term problem, the most important step toward relief is to find the trigger behind the allergies.
Since everyone can develop allergies at any point in life, it is important to consult a physician to find the right treatment. Especially, since allergies can range from simply annoying to severe and life-threatening.
“If individuals relocate to areas where certain allergens are more prominent than others, they may start experiencing symptoms related to the allergens in that area,” said Cedilia Silva, family nurse practitioner with AdventHealth Medical Group. “Changes in the air and environment around you can trigger allergies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.