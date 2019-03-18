The National Weather Service expects Killeen-area weather to be pretty calm for most of the week. Meteorologist Monique Sellers said that highs will be around 70 with low temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. The sun will be out for most of the week and it will feel like typical spring weather until Friday when scattered showers could move into the area and stick around into Saturday. Most of the rain will be light and the chance for severe weather is almost none, Sellers said.
Temperatures should start to climb and stay around 70 and 80 going forward. The temperatures right now are a bit different to what we experienced this time last year. Last year, the area had high temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Classic spring weather is filling the week and it should continue into the foreseeable future, Sellers said.
“It’s pretty typical spring weather,” she said.
The high temperature Tuesday is 69 with a low of 48. Wednesday the high is 70 with a low of 45. On Thursday the high will also be 70 degrees with a low temperature of 48 and the high will repeat on Friday but the low temperature will climb to 55. On Saturday the high temperature will come down a bit to 66 degrees with scattered showers in the area. Sunday the high will climb back up to 75 and the low will be 59.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at normal elevation with nothing in the forecast to change that. Belton lake is about 1 foot above normal elevation.
