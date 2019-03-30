Thunderstorm chances late in the week for the Killeen area could dial back mild temperatures.
Patchy weekend drizzle from the weekend is expected to advance the storm chances, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The rain chances are typical for the spring season, said meteorologist Daniel Huckaby.
While wind gusts won’t be as high as they were early Saturday, breezy weather could continue, Huckaby said. The wind will help cool temperatures in the early hours of the day, according to the NWS.
“It’s springtime, so we’re going to be seeing the rain that comes with it,” Huckaby said. “We could see some decent wind chills in the mornings.”
Sunday is expected to have a high of 55 and a low of 39.
The high on Monday is expected to be 58 with a low of 38.
The forecast on Tuesday calls for a high of 72 with a low of 49.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 73 with a low of 61.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at about normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 1 foot above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.