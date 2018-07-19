One unfortunate squirrel was the cause of Tuesday’s power outage at High View Homes, according to the Killeen Housing Authority.
“A squirrel chewed on the electrical line, which caused the power outage,” said Lisa Perata, executive director for the authority. “We got it back on as soon as we could, but one of the reasons it took so long is that, because we are a housing authority, we actually own our transformers, so power companies like Oncor will not do anything for us to fix them, we have to get it fixed ourselves.”
High View Homes is a housing complex in the northwest area of Killeen with 70 units that houses multiple disabled and elderly residents. According to Perata, power was out at the complex from around 3:17 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Our staff arrived and immediately set up generators and fans in our Community Center, and we also offered rides to any resident who wanted one to the Community Center at our Moss Rose facility (another housing complex managed by the KHA),” Perata said. “Being a housing authority, we try to take care of our residents.”
Perata said that, despite the extreme heat, no ambulances were called and no heat-related injuries were reported. Also, no residents reportedly asked for a ride to the Moss Rose Community Center, though several waited out the heat in the High View Homes Community Center.
While residents did not travel to Moss Rose to find relief from the heat, several did make the trip in order to receive a community lunch, something Perata said the KHA offers multiple times a week.
While one person who was at the complex raised concerns about the state of residents’ food in their refrigerators and freezers, saying it would have to be thrown out due to power outage, Perata said she has heard no complaints and has not seen any residents throwing away spoiled food.
The Food & Drug Administration reports that refrigerated food should be safe as long as power is out for no more than four hours. If power is out for longer, as long as food does not reach temperatures of 40 degrees for more than one hour, it can still be consumed if cook thoroughly. Food in freezers can go without power for at least 24 hours, and up to 48 hours if the freezer is packed full.
“There are things beyond our control that we can’t take responsibility for,” Perata said. “Things like acts of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.