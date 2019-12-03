1st Cav band

In this 2018 file photo, members of the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band march through downtown Copperas Cove on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, during the annual Christmas parade.

 File photo

The 1st Cavalry Division band will hold one concert in Killeen and one concert in Copperas Cove for the holiday season.

The concert, titled, “Christmas with the Cav,” is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.