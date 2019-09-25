Cav commander

Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, commander of 1st Cavalry Division, addresses the media about his command time Wednesday at the division headquarters.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

FORT HOOD - Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, 1st Cavalry Division commander, is ready to relinquish his command after two years. Calvert took command of the division on Oct. 3, 2017. Prior to taking command, Calvert was the division’s deputy commander and deployed with the division headquarters to Afghanistan.

Right from the get-go, Calvert’s command was met with high tempo. At various times throughout his command, elements of all six brigades within the division deployed overseas. Elements of the brigades also deployed to help with the southwest border and others went to help with hurricane relief in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian in August.

