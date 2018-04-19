Killeen residents recently have lodged complaints about the Department of Public Safety driver’s license office at 5100 W. Elms Road in Killeen, which has been open a little over a year.
Several customers experienced wait times hours long, while others told the Herald they waited 20 to 30 minutes.
The 10,000-square-foot facility, which has been operational since March, 2017, replaced two smaller driver’s license offices, one in Killeen on Priest Drive and another in Copperas Cove.
Complaints
“This DMV is a travesty,” said Melanie Blanco, who was at the office in March to get a driver’s license for her 16-year-old son. “From what I can gather, there was a budget for a building, but no staff.”
DMV is the same as the DPS driver's license office.
She said it took three hours to get a driver’s license for her son, her second trip to the office.
“I took a Reader’s Digest this time; I came prepared,” Blanco said.
Blanco said a person next to her had been waiting six hours.
“There are people with children in there, waiting that long. It’s shameful. I think I got PTSD from it,” Blanco said.
David Horn of Killeen said he decided to go home and try another day after waiting four hours and was still 20 numbers away from being helped, all in order to get his driver’s license renewed.
He said the waiting rooms already were full when they arrived around 9:30 a.m.
“I figured we’d have to wait an hour and a half, two hours. You expect to have to wait at the DMV; there’s jokes about it,” he said. “I didn’t realize only three people were at the stations.”
Horn said he tried to renew online but the program notified him he would have to go in person to an office to present documents proving identity.
“A staff member claimed the problem was ‘short-handedness’ and urged us to head for Pflugerville where they had more staff,” Horn said.
Pflugerville, an Austin suburb, is about an hour’s drive from Killeen.
“We waited a little longer, then we went home to look at a map to figure out where Pflugerville is,” Horn said.
Horn was good-natured about his experience.
“It’s just one of those government things you get stuck in, but it was a little unreal,” he said. “They need to figure out a different way to do this, or get more people because they can’t just have three people processing 175 people.”
Another person experienced issues with the computer system, which said she had failed driving tests when she said she had passed the test twice.
“It’s irritating to have to take the driving test again in June for the third time,” said Alex Jackson of New York, who is stationed at Fort Hood.
“Don’t come to this office; go to a different location,” she warned others.
DPS responds
Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the majority of transactions that can be done online or by phone are not being processed that way. “Eligible customers should use this option to skip the trip to a driver’s license office altogether, which in turn will decrease transaction times for customers required to go into an office,” said Tom Vinger, DPS press secretary.
Vinger said the situation also is impacted by the state budget.
”While the Texas Legislature has provided DPS with resources to enhance driver’s license services over the years, due to state budget constraints the staffing levels at many offices (including the new Killeen office) are not meeting the growing demand for driver’s license services across the state,” Vinger said. “We continue to work as quickly and efficiently as possible with available resources and staff.”
Vinger said 10 of 16 customer service representative positions in Killeen have been filled, and that the agency temporarily is rotating personnel from Austin offices to the Killeen office.
However, Vinger admitted it still is not enough.
“To address the demands on the new Killeen driver’s license office and to staff the 12 work stations at that office, we would need an estimated 20 customer service representatives working exclusively at the Killeen office,” Vinger said.
The new Killeen office was touted as an improvement over the two smaller offices that were closed, largely because of the presence of 12 work stations compared to a combined seven at the old offices.
“This office represents a tremendous step forward in efficiency and customer service using cutting edge technology reducing wait time,” said Tony Rodriguez, senior manager of DPS’ Drivers License Division, in April 2017.
DPS public information officer Sgt. David Roberts, said in April 2017, the new facility can process almost twice as many customers through a streamlined system. Upon entering, customers register for a service at a digital kiosk, and fill out the needed forms. A loud speaker system and two wall-mounted TVs announce a customer’s number and directs them to a particular station.
Tips from DPS:
- Call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639) or check online at www.texas.gov/dl to determine if the transaction can be handled online or by phone.
- People can make an appointment through a queuing system to reserve a spot in line. Call 254-616-1800 or visit www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense. For people already in the system, visit www.txdpsscheduler.com.
- A driving test online can be scheduled three months in advance. See www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/tpstPrgm.htm for additional information on the program.
- Customers can renew their driver’s license or identification card years in advance of the expiration date on the current card. Someone can renew two years in advance by going into an office, or up to one year in advance by renewing online.
- Mondays and Fridays tend to be the busiest days, as well as after holidays. Summer is the busiest time of the year. Try to plan a visit around these high-volume times, if possible.
- Make sure to bring all the proper documentation (including documents needed for residency requirements) by visiting the following link: http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/ApplyforLicense.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.