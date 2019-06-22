COPPERAS COVE — “Today we pause to observe, feed, entertain and honor those who have taken an oath to defend our country, and for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
With those words, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans President Jonathan Haywood kicked off the 11th annual Independence Day Celebration Saturday.
A standing room-only crowd filled the Copperas Cove Civic Center as Haywood asked everyone to remain quiet and stay still to pay homage and respect to the veterans present and those who died in the service of their country.
After the posting of the colors and the singing of the National Anthem and “God Bless America,” wreaths were presented in honor of fallen services members in front of the Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial wall. The wall featured the pictures of over 600 veterans killed during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
“We’ve been bringing it all over the state of Texas, showing it to every different area,” said John Footman, the Region V chief of staff for the Military Order of the Purple Heart. “The reason I bring it here every year for the Veterans Helping Veterans is because there’s a lot of people who still haven’t been able to see this wall.”
Footman said one of the fallen pictured on the wall was originally from Copperas Cove.
“I really enjoy coming out here every year to display this (wall) for this group,” Footman said.
Haywood paid tribute to fallen veterans from the area, noting that one in particular had died just recently. He presented an inscribed clock to the family of Carol Golding, who died June 12.
After taps was played in honor of those veterans, Haywood invited Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz to the podium to read a proclamation naming June 22 as “Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Day.” Diaz said the presentation to the Golding family had left her “a little choked up,” noting that she knew Golding and that they had raised children together in Copperas Cove.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra followed Diaz to the podium to read a similar proclamation and admitted that he too had been moved by the tribute to Golding and other fallen veterans.
“I think that’s one thing we all share in common is a love for our veterans,” Segarra said before the event. “We want to remember (them) for as long as we can because they remain in our hearts.”
Haywood called all the dignitaries attending the event to the front of the room in order to give special recognition to Rita Seffrood, the wife of former Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood. Bringing Mrs. Seffrood to the front, Haywood asked for a moment of silence in honor of her husband, who died Dec. 28, just a few weeks after learning he’d been diagnosed with cancer. Seffrood was 79.
Before letting everyone start filling their plates with food, Haywood honored the group’s Veteran of the Year.
Haywood read a list of the honoree’s accomplishments, trying to keep the audience in suspense about who the award was going to. Those accomplishments included graduation from West Point, completing Airborne and Ranger school and rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring from the Army in 1976. The honoree also served as a member of the Copperas Cove City Council and as mayor from 1985 to 1990.
After pictures of the honoree were displayed on large screen in front of the stage, Haywood called Jim French to podium to accept his award as Veteran of the Year.
“This is truly a great honor,” French said, “and it’s a great honor because of the organization here. These people are doing what Christ told us to do. They’re taking care of other folks. They’re loving each other. They’re healing the sick.
“We love ’em all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.