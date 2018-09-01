The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.58 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is the same as this day last week and 41 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.60 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is one cent less than this day last week and is 38 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.06 while drivers in Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.51 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is one cent more than this day last week and 44 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Many motorists across the country and Texas continue to see their local pump prices dropping. Last year’s Labor Day weekend saw gas prices spike, but that was due to Hurricane Harvey. As it battered the Texas coast, it shut down refineries and pipelines driving gas prices toward their highest point of 2017 ($2.67 national average). Despite no hurricane activity this Labor Day weekend, gas prices will be at their highest point for the holiday since 2014.
“While many Texans continue to see gas prices drop heading into Labor Day weekend, pump prices are at their highest point for the holiday since 2014,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Drivers looking to save on fuel costs this Labor Day should avoid quick starts and stops, as well as ensure tires are properly inflated and their vehicle is up-to-date on maintenance before traveling.”
In the South and Southeast region of the U.S., gas prices are dropping as demand slips and inventory levels continue to build for three straight weeks.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.42 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Both Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas for $2.38 a gallon. H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive and Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive both sold gas for $2.42 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, both Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 near Gibson Street and H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.44 a gallon. Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.