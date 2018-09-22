The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.58 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is the same as this day last week and 12 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.60 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is one cent less than this day last week and is 12 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.04 while drivers in San Antonio and Texarkana are paying the least at $2.52 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is the same as this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
As expected, tropical system Florence did not impact gas prices in Texas, and even across the country. The likely reason is that unlike the Gulf Coast, which is home to dozens of refineries, the Carolinas only contain pipelines and terminals. This means U.S. crude processing is not compromised and neither are gas prices.
“Gas prices remained pretty stable across Texas week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “What was Hurricane Florence caused little to no disruption to the state’s gas prices and even the nation’s, as well.”
Florence bumped up South Carolina’s average gas price to $2.60 earlier in the week, which was only a penny more compared to the prior week. Otherwise, pump prices for the majority of the south and southeast are dropping slightly or seeing no change. And, again, Gulf Coast refineries have not been impacted by tropical weather, processing continues as normal.
In Killeen, both Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.44 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $2.41 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive sold gas for $2.44 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.48 a gallon. Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and Valero at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116 sold gas for $2.49.
