The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 4 cents less than last week and is 59 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.09 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.51 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is three cents less than this day last week and 59 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
On Saturday, Harker Heights had the cheapest price for a gallon of unleaded, according to GasBuddy.com.
The H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail was selling for $2.42 per gallon on Saturday.
The cheapest price in Killeen was at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, which was selling for $2.43 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price Saturday was at the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190, which was selling for $2.54 per gallon.
Across Texas, all cities surveyed by AAA are seeing less expensive or steady gas price averages compared to one week ago. Texas drivers are paying $8.26 cents more, on average, for a tank of gas compared to this day last year.
“While Texas drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pump, market analysts caution that the trend could reverse soon as demand for gasoline has increased in the middle of a very busy summer travel season,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Before embarking on summer road trips, drivers should get at least seven hours of sleep to remain alert and never drive intoxicated or intexticated. Distracted driving crashes are on the rise across Texas and AAA Texas reminds all drivers that driving intexticated is dangerous and deadly.”
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
