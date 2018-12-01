The statewide gas price average in Texas reached an annual low this week at $2.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 9 cents less than this day last week and is 8 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.85 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.00 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.51, which is 8 cents less than this day last week and 2 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Local prices
In Killeen, the lowest price Saturday was at the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road, which was selling for $1.88 per gallon. The Wal-mart Neighborhood Market was also selling for $1.88 per gallon.
In Harker Heights, the lowest price Saturday was at the H-E-B at 601 Indian Trial and the Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive, which were both selling for $1.87 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, drivers looking for a deal could go to the Chevron at 2101 U.S. Highway 190 and the Chevron at 1306 Georgetown Road, which were both selling for $1.99 for gallon of unleaded.
As pump prices steadily decline, they are headed toward some of the cheapest gas prices in 2018. The national average was lowest in January at $2.49 while May brought the most expensive price of $2.97.
However, in Texas the average price per gallon is at $2.19, which is below the previous 2018 low of $2.24 set back in January.
“Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices of 2018, as the statewide average has dipped below the previous recorded low set back in January of this year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “As more Americans look to save money by purchasing electric vehicles for their next automobile, consumers can check out the AAA Green Car Guide. This is a complete resource to learn more about the latest eco-friendly vehicles on the market.”
There are five states in the South and Southeast region landing on the Top 10 list of largest weekly declines: Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas. With a seven-cent drop, Florida and North Carolina saw the smallest decreases in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.