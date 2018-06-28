A state official confirmed Thursday natural gas was part of the cause of the explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital that left one man dead and 15 other construction workers injured Tuesday.
“Atmos Energy, Mid-Tex reported a natural gas explosion within the boiler room of a hospital, which had been undergoing renovations,” said Ramona Nye, Railroad Commission of Texas spokeswoman. “Atmos reports that all natural gas mains leading to the hospital were isolated.”
Nye said the cause of the incident has not been determined and that investigation continues.
“The Railroad Commission has an inspector on scene to determine if there were any violations of RRC pipeline safety rules,” she said.
The state fire marshal's office is leading the investigation.
