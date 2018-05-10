Several state troopers pulled over multiple cars Thursday morning along U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in the Nolanville and Harker Heights area as part of series of operations to enforce the Texas “move over, slow down” law.
At least four Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were seen pulling over motorists about 8 a.m. on the highway near the Nolanville Main Street exit. Later, police were seen pulling over drivers in the Killeen-Harker Heights area
“DPS stopped 15 motorists in Bell (County) ... for move over/slow down violations” by the time the operation ended by 11 a.m. Thursday, said DPD spokesman Sgt. David Roberts. He said no other agencies were involved and he did not have how many many of the motorists pulled over were given citations or warnings.
He said troopers also pulled over motorists on Interstate 35 as part of the operation.
The law states that a driver must either leave the lane closest to the vehicles stopped on the side of the road or slow down 20 miles per hour below the speed limit. If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph.
Drivers should only move over if they can do so safely and legally, Roberts said.
Violations of the law can result in a fine of up to $200; the fine increases to $500 if there is property damage. If violators cause bodily injury, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000.
DPS earlier this year began an initiative to enforce the law through a series of task forces across the state, and in the first three months of the year pulled over about 10,000 motorists in reference to the law statewide.
In March, 103 motorists in Bell County were pulled over due to the law, Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.