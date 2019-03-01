District 54 Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, announced he will be holding a town hall at the Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“I am looking forward to getting to visit with my friends and neighbors in Bell County and hearing their concerns on the issues they are facing,” Buckley said in a release. “I have enjoyed getting to meet with constituents who have made the trip to Austin, however, I am excited to get back to Bell County and hear directly from the people who have sent me to work for them.”
Buckley will be discussing his legislative priorities, committee assignments and other local issues.
“My constituents’ issues are my issues, and hearing from them directly will always be of vital importance to me: I hope all my friends and neighbors in Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville will join me at the Harker Heights Activity Center on March 7th to get an update on things from Austin and to better inform me on what matters to them,” Buckley said.
