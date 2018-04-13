Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, has been a no-show at two election forums this week because of scheduling conflicts, he said Friday.
“As a state representative, I have events I have to attend and I have been out engaging the public every day and talking about issues important to them,” said Cosper, who faces Republican challenger Dr. Brad Buckley in a May 22 primary runoff election.
Cosper missed the NAACP forum Monday and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Stars & Stripes Exchange Club forum Thursday.
“Cosper wasn’t in attendance and sent regrets because of an engagement on Fort Hood,” said TaNeika Driver Moultrie with the NAACP.
On Thursday night, Cosper “was busy with a family event,” said Charles Wood, Cosper’s campaign manager.
Cosper said his campaign is “going well.”
“We’re gaining momentum and I’ve been out meeting with constituents every day,” he said.
Both Cosper and Buckley have events scheduled ahead of the May 22 runoff.
Both men have said they will be at the forum on April 23 held jointly by the Central Texas Republican Women, Salado Area Republican Women, and Central Texas Tea Party. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Cosper:
April 22: meet-and-greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Inn at Salado is located at 7 N. Main Street, Salado.
May 1: meet-and-greet from 5:30 to 7:30 at Toupsie’s, 904 N. Key Ave., Lampasas.
Buckley:
April 16: meet-and-greet from 5:30-7 p.m. at Bobby Lupo’s, 420 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 Road #110, Harker Heights.
May 3: meet-and-greet from 5-7 p.m. at the Brick Oven, 12093 U.S. Highway 190, Kempner.
