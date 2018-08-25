The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.58 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is 1 cent less than this day last week and 49 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is the same as this day last week and is 48 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.06 while drivers in Amarillo and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.50 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.83, which is two cents less than this day last week and 49 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
As summer slows to an end, gas prices across the state are getting less expensive with many Texans seeing slow, but steady pump price drops during the last few weeks. Compared to July, consumer demand for gasoline is weaning and prices are following suit. In September, gas stations will start selling winter-blend gasoline. This blend, which is cheaper to produce, contains a fuel that evaporates at low temperatures for vehicle engines to operate properly, especially when the engine is cold.
“Many Texans are experiencing lower gas prices when they fill up at the pump this week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Consumer demand for gasoline is falling off as summer comes to a close and prices are dropping with the lower demand.”
All motorists in the South and Southeast region of the U.S. are saving a few cents at the pump with prices as much as a nickel cheaper, per gallon, on the week in Florida. Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina all saw their gas price averages drop three cents. These four states land on the top 10 list of states with the largest weekly change.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road sold gas for $2.46 a gallon and H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas for $2.39 a gallon. H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 both sold gas for $2.42 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 near Gibson Street sold the cheapest gas at $2.46 a gallon. H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.47 a gallon and Valero at 1102 S. FM-116 sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
