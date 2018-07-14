The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.61 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is the same as this day last week and 62 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is one cent more than last week and is 61 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.12 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, which is one cent more than this day last week and 62 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Following a record Independence Day travel period, demand for gasoline this summer remains very strong week-over-week, driving gas prices slightly higher alongside rising crude prices. Today motorists are seeing gas for $2.76 or more at 56 percent of gas stations across the country.
“As Texans get into the swing of summertime travel, gas prices in most cities across the state are going up slightly due to increased demand,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “With gas prices slightly increasing, AAA Texas recommends motorists download the AAA Mobile app, for free, to help them find the cheapest gas prices.”
While gas prices are climbing slowly, the good news for drivers is prices at the pump are far less expensive than the records set nearly 10 years ago. In 2008, AAA Texas was surveying the highest gas prices in history across the country and in the state. In Texas, the highest record average gas price average ever recorded was $3.98 on July 17, 2008.
Gas prices were mostly consistent in Killeen, with several gas stations selling at $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Those stations included 7-Eleven at 620 N. Fort Hood St. and Hallmark Ave; Valero at 1801 S. W.S. Young Drive and Arkansas Ave; Stripes at 2200 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and S. W.S. Young Drive.
Several stations in Harker Heights sold gas for $2.41 a gallon. Those stations include H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive; Valero at 601 E. Central Texas Expressway; Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and W. Central Texas Expressway.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 near Gibson Street sold the cheapest gas at $2.48 a gallon. 7-Eleven at 2012 W. Ave. B & Cedar Grove Drive and Valero at 1102 S. FM-116 sold gas for $2.51 a gallon.
