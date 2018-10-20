The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 4 cents less than this day last week and is 36 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.11 while drivers in Brownsville-Harlingen and Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is 4 cents less than this day last week and 41 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
On Saturday, Harker Heights had the cheapest prices for a gallon of unleaded fuel, according to price-sharing website GasBuddy.com
The Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and the H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail were both selling for $2.41 per gallon Saturday.
In Killeen, the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road was selling for $2.43 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 was selling for $2.46 per gallon.
After a few weeks of unseasonable increases at the pump, gas prices dipped slightly week-to-week. Market analysts credit falling demand for the price drop. Market analysts will also likely be monitoring several key geopolitical issues in the Middle East and Venezuela. But despite those issues, and temporary disruptions from Hurricane Michael along with a natural gas pipeline rupture in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, prices seem to have stabilized and even fell a few pennies in some areas since last week.
“Gas prices may be showing signs that they are taking a turn toward slowly decreasing, which is a welcomed change for motorists who have been paying unseasonably high pump prices to fill-up,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokespman. “Two events last week caused small spikes in retail prices in some areas, but those spikes are short-lived.”
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.