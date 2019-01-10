After a holiday season likely spent visiting family and friends, most could use a break from traveling. There are plenty of area events, including volunteer opportunities for the annual Wreath Project, a 5K/10K run to help reach those New Year exercise goals, and much more for families to enjoy this weekend, without having to pile into the car for a road trip.
Best Bet
The annual Wreath Project, which placed more than 8,000 wreaths on the headstones of veterans this holiday season, is looking for volunteers for its wreath removal at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Festivals, Events
Refuge Ministries, 3601 Edgefield St. in Killeen, is hosting a Swap Shop and free clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12. The ministry will continue to host this event every second Saturday of the month.
A meet and greet with players from the Texas Rangers baseball team, Jesse Chavez and Patrick Wisdom, and Coach Chris Woodward will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Clear Creek Exchange, Building 4250, Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St., Fort Hood.
The Girl Scouts of Central Texas is hosting a discovery and registration night for girls and families interested in learning more, with information and crafts, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at its clubhouse, 2909 Lake Road, Killeen.
The Arches Resolution 5K and 10K Run/Walk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road, Temple. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K, and can be completed at www.runsignup.com.
Family Fun
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7 - May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children 8 years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to 5 years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. If the road is still closed due to flooding, the group will meet at the parking lot by the road barrier. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Denny Cullinan from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting live music by Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings from 8 to 11 p.m. Jan. 11. $5 cover, 21 and up only.Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Dave Jorgenson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 11. Cover: $8. The Brian Hawkins Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 12. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations,” on display until March 3. The exhibit features illustrations from award-winning children’s book illustrators from well-known titles like, “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Polar Express,” and “Jumanji.”Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Jan. 11 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10. The Stardust Ballroom Dance Club will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Guests are $15, and students are $5 per person. In the Moodalso hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Benjamin will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 11. No cover. Music by DJ Chris will be from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 12. No cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
