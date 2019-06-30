For months, Killeen’s homeless have been a topic of discussion among residents, local elected officials and shelter representatives.
The Friends In Crisis homeless shelter’s lawn has now turned into a tent city, with 20 to 25 pitched at one time.
Tent City, as many locals call the area, began to form after the shelter closed on May 18 due to a lack of funds. There’s no running water or refrigeration on the lawn, and occupants use the shelter’s adjacent alleyway — littered with empty soap boxes and urine-soaked grass — as their bathroom. They wash themselves using a nearby bucket filled with bottled water.
On a consistent basis, locals donate boxes of food, water and clean clothes. A large tent, located near a donated barbecue grill, is designated as the “dinner table.” It’s stocked with coolers, tables and food.
Jeanette Gibson, who says she is not ashamed for people to know she’s homeless, called her circumstance “a survival.”
“All I need right now is to locate my name-change birth certificate but that cost money. I hustle every day to get what I need,” she said. “We are not out here are looking for a hand-out, just to get the shelter back open.”
One Georgia native who calls herself “Nonchalant,” is also an occupant of the tent city. The 47-year-old walks around the area with a leg brace.
She says she lived at the shelter since December 2018 until the shelter’s closing.
“We were already knocked down, this even lower than that,” she said.
Friends In Crisis is operated under nonprofit Families In Crisis, which owns the property and grounds, according to board vice president and spokesman Larry Moehnke.
Funding the shelter
Approximately $180,000 is needed to reopen Friends In Crisis, officials said, a lower amount than the $200,000 officials initially said would be needed when the facility closed last month.
As of Friday, $79,040 of that amount has been raised, with an additional $750 of which has been pledged, Moehnke said.
“When considering grants, none are sure things, but we have exhibited the highest performance on grants that we have in place at the domestic violence shelter for the past 38 years,” Moehnke said in a Friday email to the Herald. “This provides confidence that funding will be available to us. On one grant, we have advanced past the first step in a positive fashion. As always, we still need local funding to provide the necessary services for these most vulnerable citizens,” he said.
Reopening part of the shelter, Moehnke said, is not a possibility.
“There is no way to partially reopen. The same staff would be needed to supervise, clean the facility and provide security … the facility is not sectioned off to allow only part of the facility to be used. We hope the city will soon assist with funding and that the community will continue to provide additional funds so that we can reopen,” he wrote.
Health issues
Since hearing of tent city occupants using the alleyway as their toilet, some Killeen City Council members have voiced concerns.
Steve Harris, who represents District 4, said “the possible creation of ... disease will increase and that cannot be allowed to happen under circumstances related to this.”
District 2 Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said she is “very concerned about the health conditions of the individuals that are living in tents.”
“The sanitation issues is another problem that the closing of the homeless shelter has created. The individuals living in the tents do not have adequate restrooms,” Nash-King wrote in a Friday email to the Herald.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said in a Friday email to the Herald “if this issue is not handled sooner then later, we will be faced with the possibility of another situation like California.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick didn’t comment on the health hazards of the shelter’s closing but said “I am proud to see citizens, faith based organizations and private organizations come forward to aid the Friends in Crisis shelter as determined by that organization.”
Butch Menking, councilman-at-large, also did not speak on the health hazards but like Kilpatrick, “applaud their (charitable individuals and service organizations) caring and generous efforts.”
Gregory Johnson, a councilman-at-large who was once homeless when he was residing in Austin and Waco, said homelessness in Killeen is a big problem.
“I am concerned about the health and welfare of homeless citizens who have setup a tent city on the property of the temporary closed homeless shelter,” Johnson said in an email. “Scorching summer temperatures and the potential spread of infectious diseases are just a few of the many byproducts that can make an already bad situation even worse.”
Councilman-at-large Juan Rivera told the Herald on Friday, he did not have a comment on the homeless shelter topic.
One resolution to the problem was to provide portable toilets to those living in tent city.
The city is not providing a portable toilet or showers as “the City of Killeen does not own port-a-potties,” according to Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications.
“Shelter operations are not a function of the city of Killeen, therefore, no funding is allocated to this purpose in the budget. Operations are provided through Friends in Crisis, a nonprofit,” she said in a Thursday email.
The shelter board’s Moehnke said a portable toilet “is deemed to only result in potential health issues and will perhaps attract more individuals to an area that already has more than should be there.”
What now?
Shelter officials have asked the city for $10,000 per month and a waiver for utility fees.
Killeen’s finances, however, are not clear. The city staff has not presented a fiscal year 2020 preliminary budget to the council or the public. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Since Ron Olson became city manager, according to Mayor Jose Segarra, council members meet in separate sessions to review budget requests from department heads and budget status. These meetings are slated for the first week of August.
Council members weighed-in on if the city should partially fund the shelter or not at all.
Nash-King said she “would like to see the city be part of the solution but not the only funding solution because the city has other committed funding obligations.”
Fleming also says the city should not be fully financially responsible for the shelter.
“Our homeless residents (should) not depend on the city government to solve the total issue,” Fleming wrote.
Harris responded “No,” in his email to the Herald.
“As much as I would like to see the shelter reopened and stay open, I have to say, no. Although the Friends In Crisis shelter is a benefit to our city’s homeless population, as a nonprofit that, with city monetary assistance, was able to renovate the location it is currently in and open its doors. In the end, (it’s) their (Families In Crisis) responsibility to re-open the shelter and consistently maintain its services and stay open,” Harris wrote.
Menking said in his email that homelessness “can’t be solved or it would have been solved by now. It can only be managed.”
“In my opinion, the city should not be “responsible” for opening up the facility. It is through (a) faith-based charity, charitable foundations, and governmental agencies at the county, state and federal levels that provide day-to-day resources through grants. I believe the city’s responsibility is to provide humane emergency services such as the free clinic and warming stations in the winter,” he wrote.
Kilpatrick responded that the city “is not and should not be responsible for establishing, opening, operating and maintaining any homeless shelter. This is not a basic service established by the citizens.”
“Should qualified citizens believe this to be a requirement, then I would suggest that a petition be processed, meeting all requirements, to call for a vote to change the City Charter at the next regular city election in May 2020,” he wrote.
Johnson said the city can help, but other changes are needed.
“I would like to see the shelter open back up, but a shake up in management needs to happen first,” he said in the email. “Second, a clear and detailed fundraising plan needs to be developed to ensure long term stability and limited dependability on city funding and government grants. Thirdly, funding should come from the city and the community. The city has many other important obligations that it’s having a hard time fulfilling and should not have to shoulder the burden by itself.”
