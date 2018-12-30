As the year draws to an end, there is still time to donate unwanted or unused items to local charities.
According to the Goodwill International Industries Inc. website, Goodwill organizations divert more than 3 billion pounds of clothing and household goods every year from landfills by recovering the value in consumers’ donated goods.
“Donating is a lot better than throwing things away and having items end up in landfills,” said Jeremy McQuown, night manager for Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. “There are always people who can use donated items. In fact, there are a lot of people who come into the store and need the donated items.”
Some of the most sought out items are clothes, shoes and electronics, McQuown said.
For one Killeen resident and mother, donating rather than throwing things away has meaning.
“There are people who are less fortunate and who need things they can’t afford,” said Shannon Jarvis who donates items throughout the year. “My grandfather had this saying, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.’”
And according to the Salvation Army website, donations of goods and clothing help fund rehabilitation programs that heal addictions, change lives and restore families.
No matter where residents may choose to donate, there is always a need.
After-holidays giving
Bryan Roane, a donation attendant for the Heart of Texas Goodwill on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, suggested donating even after the holiday season.
“There may be some families who didn’t get what they were looking for or wanted for Christmas,” Roane said. “They may even need something for their houses after the new year. There is always someone in need.”
Donated items are tax deductible. And for 2018, there is still time to donate.
The Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries on W.S. Young Drive accepts donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Heart of Goodwill Industries at 4004 E, Stan Schlueter Loop accepts donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
For donation times for the Salvation Army in Killeen, call 254-634-7172.
