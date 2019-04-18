Despite warnings and favorable conditions, the hail didn't fall in the Killeen-Fort Hood area overnight Wednesday.
The nearest reported hail was about 100 miles west of Killeen, in the Brady area, where golf ball-sized hail was confirmed, said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Egg-sized hail was also reported northwest of Fort Worth, he said.
"It looks like Bell and Coryell (counties) missed out on the worst of it," Huckaby said.
And that includes the high winds that the overnight storm system brought.
While Waco reported 60 mph wind gusts, and a few downed trees, the highest recorded wind speed in Killeen Wednesday night was 40 mph, recorded at Skylark Field at 11:28 p.m., Huckaby said.
Winds of 40 mph are a strong breeze, "but unlikely to cause damage," he said.
No damage from the storm was reported in Bell and Coryell counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm did bring rain: .68 inches at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and .63 inches at Skylark Field, Huckaby said. Temple reported .90 inches of rain overnight.
Oncor, the electricity delivery company, was reporting this morning about 10 power outages in the Copperas Cove area, affecting about 120 customers. The Oncor power outage map, also shows about 11 outages in Killeen/Harker Heights, affecting about 100 customers.
