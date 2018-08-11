Just over an inch of rain has fallen in Killeen since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Skylark Field, where the Weather Service officially records the Killeen weather from, measured .65 of an inch of rain on Saturday, as of 2 p.m.
More rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.
“We’re seeing development north of the Killeen area,” said Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist with the NWS-Dallas-Fort Worth office, Saturday afternoon. “And most of it is expected to stay north.
“There’s better chances of it moving into the area late (Saturday) or (Sunday) morning.”
The radar shows an even greater chance for rain on Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Gauges around Bell County estimate that areas have seen anywhere from .25 inch to upwards of 3 inches have fallen since Thursday.
“At the IH-14 corridor, it shows 2 to 3 inches,” Carlaw added. The corridor refers to areas along the highway from Killeen to Temple.
The heavy rain was enough to increase lake levels from Friday to Saturday.
Belton Lake slightly rose to 87.2 percent full, according to data from Water Data for Texas.
Stillhouse Hollow also saw a slight increase to 80.9 percent full.
