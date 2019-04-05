Weekend forecasts of storms, with the potential for hail, prompted cancellation of several scheduled events for school-age children.
There is about 80 percent chance of rain Saturday and 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday, according to Bianca Villanueva, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Villanueva said there is also a chance for hail and damaging winds and potentially an isolated tornado.
“Some storms could produce a lot of rain so we could have an isolated flooding issue,” Villanueva said.
“We’ll pretty much be dry for the remainder of the workweek,” Villanueva said. “Monday through Friday we do not have any rain in the forecast, it will be limited to this weekend.”
The weather is predicted to be warming up into the coming week, she said.
“Looks like in the 70s over the weekend and will warm up to the low to mid 80s throughout the week,” Villanueva said.
Saturday the high temperature should be 74 degrees followed by a low of 64 degrees.
Sunday, the forecasted high is 79 degrees with a low of 59 degrees.
Monday, the temperature should reach 80 degrees, with a low of 56 degrees.
By Tuesday, the high is projected to be 85 degrees with a low of 62 degrees.
Wednesday the temperature is forecasted at 87 degrees.
Safety concerns in light of the projected storms through the weekend led Killeen ISD to postpone the middle school district track meet until next week, according to Terry Abbott, the chief communications officer for the Killeen Independent School District.
The girls will complete their running finals and the boys will compete in their field events Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Abbott said.
The boys run their finals and the girls will compete in field events Thursday at 5:30 p.m., he said.
“This will affect our soccer schedule as well,” Abbott said. “The first game was scheduled for April 11.”
The soccer season will now begin April 18 and the cancelled game has been rescheduled for May 4.
Additionally, the build-a-stand event at Heights Lumber and Supply Saturday has been cancelled because of the strong chance of rain, according to Amanda Sequeira, city director for the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day.
