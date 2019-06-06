The National Weather Service saw a broken line of storms that moved into the Killeen area overnight.
The storms moved through Killeen between 2 and 3:30 a.m. Wind gusts were around 50 mph and there was just under a quarter of an inch of rain in Killeen, NWS meteorologist Steve Fano said. There were no reports of hail but fallen branches were seen along roads in the Youngsport area, south of Killeen.
Some scattered thunderstorms could be around the area today but nothing severe. Things will dry up Friday with sunny conditions and a high temperature in the low 90s, Fano said. Those conditions will carry into Saturday with a high in the mid 90s. A 30 percent chance of rain will come back into the forecast Sunday with scattered showers in the area, Fano said.
Low temperatures will stay between 70 and 75 for the rest of the week.
