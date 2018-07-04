July 4 rain

Rain fell in Harker Heights early Wednesday afternoon. 

 By Dave Miller
Light rain was falling in the Killeen area Wednesday afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on the July 4 holiday, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature is expected at near 94 with a heat value index as high as 98, according to the weather service.
Light rain fell in Killeen in the early afternoon. 
The forecast for tonight is: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m.
Otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy with a low around 71. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
New rainfall amounts expected are less than a tenth of an inch. A thunderstorm could create higher amounts.
 

