The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially severe storms tonight with more seasonal storms possible heading into the weekend.
The potential severe storm is projected to begin late tonight into early tomorrow. This storm carries a threat of hail and wind. Gusts from the storm could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph, although those wind speeds are unlikely, meteorologist Matt Stalley said.
Chances of rain throughout the rest of the week are about 20 to 30 percent.
Low temperatures are projected to be around 70. Highs are projected to be in the mid-80s through Friday and back into the 90s over the weekend.
Both Stillhouse Hollow Lake and and Belton Lake are around eight feet above normal elevation according to the US Army Corps of Engineers website.
