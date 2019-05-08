The rain will likely continue today in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, and there's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 1 this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 10 a.m. today. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain, according to the NWS. The high is expected to be near 80 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
"Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible," according to NWS.
Tonight, there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
On Thursday, there's 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
