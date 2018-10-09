The Central Texas region will be seeing rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of tornados throughout today, with chances decreasing as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service out of Fort Worth.
Storms throughout the counties of Bell, Bosque, Coryell and McLennan will keep popping up during the day that could bring the possibility of tornado activity, said meteorologist Monique Sellers. “We’re continuing to monitor those as the system moves through the area.”
The chances of storms will decrease to 50 percent going into early Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 81 degrees with a low of 59.
During the day Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be clear and sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid- to upper-50s. Clouds will start rolling back in on Friday, with a high of 75 and a low of 61.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms return on Saturday, which is expected to have a high of 79 and a low of 62, starting the day with a 20 percent chance of storms and increasing to 40 percent overnight into Sunday.
