One Killeen night club has a rendezvous with a woman who’s drawn the attention of hundreds of newspapers and politicians.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, will perform Aug. 17 and 18 at Club Dreams, 4300 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen. Her stop in Killeen is part of her “Make America Horny Again” tour, a play on the president’s campaign slogan.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, stepped into the national spotlight when The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, paid her $130,000 in 2016 to keep an alleged affair secret. Trump has denied the affair.

mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553

Herald staff writer

