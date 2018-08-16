Two scheduled appearances by adult actress Stormy Daniels on Friday and Saturday at a Killeen strip club have been postponed due to complications from her child custody case, according to the club’s general manager.
Jeffrey Daniel, the general manager of Club Dreams in south Killeen, said lawyers for the club and Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — signed an agreement Thursday afternoon for two appearances Sept. 19 and 20 after protracted negotiations.
Clifford, an adult film actress who has been at the center of national attention due to fallout from an alleged affair in 2006 with President Donald Trump, has been making guest appearances at strip clubs as part of her national “Make America Horny Again” tour.
Daniel said the club, which is located at 4300 S. Fort Hood St., reached an agreement with the actress in February, when coverage of her relationship to Trump was beginning to ramp up.
“Back in February, we booked this, and no one knew how crazy it would get,” Daniel said. “It was heating up, but it was nowhere near this level six months ago.”
Daniel said the club had received enormous public feedback, but little negative or positive support, after the appearances were made public months ago.
“Every response has been questions about how much the cover is, whether you can pre-purchase tickets — there’s nothing positive or negative, just interest,” he said.
Daniel said the club had even been reached out to by national tabloid news website TMZ, which had questions about Clifford’s appearance in a city bordering Fort Hood, the state’s largest military installation.
“When TMZ called, I thought maybe something’s going on here,” he said.
Daniel said he was confident the two appearances were finally booked and said the club would begin promoting the events. Although Daniel said he was pro-assembly and had no problem with possible protesters, the club plans to triple security in anticipation of Clifford’s appearances.
