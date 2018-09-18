Adult actress Stormy Daniels will be at a strip club in Killeen Wednesday and Thursday as part of her national “Make America Horny Again” tour.
Jeffrey Daniel, the general manager of Club Dreams in south Killeen, said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will have two shows each night at the club at 10 p.m. and midnight.
Clifford, an adult film actress who has been at the center of national attention due to fallout from an alleged affair in 2006 with President Donald Trump, has been making guest appearances at strip clubs as part of her national tour.
Daniel said the club, which is located at 4300 S. Fort Hood St., reached an agreement with the actress in February, when coverage of her relationship to Trump was beginning to ramp up.
“Back in February, we booked this, and no one knew how crazy it would get,” Daniel said in August. “It was heating up, but it was nowhere near this level six months ago.”
Clifford had two initial shows on Aug. 16 and 17 delayed due to complications with her child custody case, Daniel said.
