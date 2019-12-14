CHOP dedication ceremony

Bishop Nate Holcomb in a file photo from the Christian House of Prayer dedication ceremony for the new lecture hall and village square Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

The Killeen City Council will vote Tuesday on an agenda item pertaining to a street dedication of the late Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, founder of the Christian House of Prayer.

The council will conduct a public hearing on approving the addition of an honorary street designation of Bishop Nate Holcomb Memorial Boulevard to Cunningham Road signs. Cunningham Road is adjacent to Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.

