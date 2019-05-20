The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth has issued a wind advisory for Central Texas, including Lampasas, Coryell, Bell and McLennan counties.
The wind advisory for the area will start at noon today and continue overnight until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“Winds will increase early in the afternoon and remain gusty into the overnight hours,” the National Weather Service stated in its wind advisory posted Monday morning. “Unsecured outdoor items may be blown about in the wind.
“Driving may become difficult on east-west oriented roadways, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated with gusts up to 40 mph.
The weather service urges boaters to use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes during the high-wind advisory. They also suggest resident may want to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in strong winds.
A 70% chance of thunderstorms and showers is forecasted for Tuesday, mainly before 1 p.m., as well as patchy fog in the Killeen area before 8 a.m. The expected high for the day is 85.
The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth estimates a quarter to a half an inch of possible rainfall in the area.
Although the clouds may clear out Tuesday evening, a 10% chance of isolated showers remains in the forecast for the area throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the middle of the week with a high of 89 on Wednesday.
Temperatures at the end of the week will remain in the upper 80s as clouds clear out and the sun comes back out by Friday. Thursday and Friday both have an expected high of 88.
