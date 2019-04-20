About 80 people gathered around the runway to check out high fashions from local designers in the name of cancer research.
The second annual Fashion for a Cure brought more than 27 models from the Central Texas area to grace the stage at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on Saturday.
Andrea Williams-Mosley, the show’s chairwoman, said inspiration came “through a birthing process of beauty, fashion and pageantry.”
“It inspired me to realize that beauty comes from within and flourishes outward in forming the true essence of a beautiful individual whether they are a child, teen, adult, male or female,” the 13-year breast cancer survivor said.
Saturday’s event was a collaboration with local businesses such as Shirley the Hat Lady, Unique Expressions Jewelry Boutique, Aubrel Travel Agency and Total Life Changes.
Theresa Williams, of Black Women In Business, said the organization help sponsored the event along with the other businesses.
“This is more than just general support for an event but for the cause and community. Cancer affects us all,” Williams said.
Siti Slicka, the event’s emcee, hyped the audience throughout the three-hour event, encouraging others to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
“All of the items you see today are available for purchase. The money is going towards a wonderful cause,” he said to the crowd.
Among the models were cancer survivors, caregivers and family members to those who were affected. Winners from the Miss Celebration pageants also donned fashions on Saturday.
“I am very thankful for everyone who came out and supported this event. I couldn’t have done this without the support of everyone and the West Bell County Relay for Life,” Mosley said.
Founded in 1985 by Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, the Relay For Life movement of 3.5 million participants across the world unite at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.
Last year, the West Bell County Relay For Life brought in more than $70,000 in the fight against cancer.
The 2019 Relay for Life is from noon to 10 p.m., April 27 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.