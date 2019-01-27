Killeen Independent School District students and parents were invited to a community vendor event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday hosted by the KISD PTA Council as a way to highlight what local organizations have available for children as summer approaches.
“We (the council) thought it might be fun to get the community together and bring in organizations so parents could have information all in one place about what is available to students this year,” council Vice President Trina Thompson said. “We have people from the city out here and the Boys & Girls Club. We have (Central Texas College) here, and we also have a lot of local and community vendors here, as well.”
In addition to being a one-stop-shop for information, the event also offered actual shops in the form of local vendors for event attendees to browse.
The event was also a fundraiser for the PTA Council.
While students got in free, adults paid $5 at the door.
Also, a portion of vendor proceeds were donated to the PTA Council.
One vendor at the event even works as the principal of a KISD school. Cassandra Spearman, Hay Branch Elementary School principal, said her and her husband’s business was a good way for him to transition out of the Army.
“My husband and I are partners, and he just recently got out of the Army after 23 years, and we thought that doing something like this would be a great way for him to transition out of the Army and keep working and meeting new people,” Spearman said. “I think an event like this is a great event. There are a lot of educators in some type of small business, and I think this really gives the community something to do.”
The KISD PTA Council oversees 15 PTAs in the Killeen area, making it the 26th largest PTA Council in Texas.
