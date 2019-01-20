The walls were shaking and the floor was quaking as high school students from Killeen and Dallas stepped to their own beats Sunday evening at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The students were participating in the 17th annual Martin Luther King High School Step-Up Fest, and each team was putting its best foot forward.
“This is a contest for the high school teams, and this is also to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” event organizer Jasmine Purnell said. “They all put in a lot of practice for this.”
Three Killeen schools had dance teams at the event: Ellison High School, Shoemaker High School and Early College High School. While the event was scheduled to start at 6 p.m., the teams were preparing and rehearsing their routines right up until the last minute.
“We started preparing for this event back in October,” said Ellison High step team captain Kenneth Hannah, 18. “(Ellison) has been participating in this event every year for the past four years, and my goal is for us to at least be able to place today, but of course we want to win.”
Hannah said his team was ready for the contest, but they were also grateful to be able to participate in an event honoring King.
“It’s amazing to participate in something like this, especially for a special holiday like Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” he said. “It is really amazing to see the community turnout.”
The turnout Hannah was referring to was the more than 800 area residents who filled the ballrooms of the conference center, waiting for the show to begin. Many of the attendees had children participating in the event in one way or another, and were excited to see the performances.
“My (sixth-grade) daughter is performing tonight with Elite Divas and Gents of Central Texas, and I’m so excited to see her,” Tanya Smith said. “She has been dancing for about seven months now, and this is her biggest crowd so far.”
Smith said she wasn’t aware that the event was also meant to celebrate King until Sunday night, and she said she was even more excited because of it.
“I’m glad I am able to be here and be a part of this and get to experience it,” Smith said.
Minutes before the event was scheduled to begin, Shoemaker High students were holding one last rehearsal in the hallway. While several members of the step team had been performing for several years, this was the first time in recent years the group has performed at the MLK event.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking to perform in front of a large crowd, but it’s exciting,” said step team co-captain Angela Burns, 17. Burns said she has been a part of the step team for 1½ years and was ready for the competition.
Co-captain Kai Keller, 18, said he thought the team was ready, as well, and he was particularly excited to be able to participate in an event honoring King.
“I like literature, and so to know that a lot of writers that I like to read were inspired by leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. is pretty cool,” he said. “It gives me a sense of pride to be able to participate in this.”
The Killeen chapter of the NAACP is hosting a march honoring King this morning. The march will begin at 9 a.m. at Lions Club Park, 1700 E, Stan Schlueter Loop. The Herald will be covering the march on Facebook, Twitter, online and in print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.