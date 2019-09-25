COPPERAS COVE - Students gathered at flag poles around the Copperas Cove Independent School District Wednesday as part of the national "See You at the Pole" prayer event.
The student-led event began in Texas in 1990 and turned into a grass-roots movement encouraging students to gather and pray for their schools. The website for See You at the Poles estimates that a million students participate in the event around the world each year on the fourth Wednesday in September.
