BELTON — Family and friends of the Copperas Cove High School students graduating with the Class of 2019 filled the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday afternoon.
The arena was so full that people were sitting on the steps in the aisles.
Copperas Cove ISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said, “We have the highest graduation attendance in Texas. This is crazy because we are not even the largest school in Texas.”
The program began with a posting of colors by the Copperas Cove JROTC.
Before the 466 graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, class co-presidents Mikayla Devins and Hailey Hawkins gave speeches to the assembled students and guests.
Devins instructed her fellow classmates to be one in seven billion.
“I know the saying is ‘be one in a million’, but there is a problem with that. If you are one in a million, that means there are 7,000 people just like you.”
The 2019 Copperas Cove graduating class will be sent all throughout the United States to do a multitude of different things.
This year’s graduating class has 23 students going into the armed forces, and over 20 athletes who have signed letters of commitment to play college sports in schools across the nation.
“This year’s CCHS graduates will fill roles such as attrorneys, electrical engineers, actors and film makers, nurses, sociologists and more” said Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns.
“If the accomplishments and accolades of this class are any indication of their endeavors, then these seniors are ready to tackle and overcome any constraints that they will encounter,” Principal Miguel Timarky said.
