Cold

 Killeen-area residents woke up to freezing temperatures Thursday morning.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Local cities have set trick-or-treat hours for tonight.

The city of Killeen suggests trick-or-treating from 6 to 9 p.m. and encourages residents to be safe. Houses wanting to participate should leave their lights on and other houses should turn off their lights, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.

