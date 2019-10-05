Suicide walk

Several people begin their walk at the Harker Heights Community Park Saturday for the "Out of the Darkness" walk to raise awareness about suicide.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — On a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning hundreds gathered not in celebration but to raise awareness. Many of those who came out to the Harker Heights Community Park have experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its fifth annual “Out of the Darkness” walk. Janet Sutton, founding organizer of the walk, and a board member of the foundation, said more than 300 people pre-registered for the walk.

