Suicide is a one of the leading causes of death in the United States and a major public health concern with its numbers on the rise.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States in 2016, claiming the lives of nearly 45,000 people. It was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34.
Clarena Tobon, former military spouse and business development liaison for Cedar Crest Hospital in Killeen, has been dealing with the consequences of suicide for a long time.
“I lost my mom to suicide in January 2007,” she said. “Since then it was really just a struggle of essentially understanding suicide and what happened, what went wrong and how to find the answer to the why.”
Tobon’s mother suffered mental health concerns for two years prior to her passing, making her then 18-year-old daughter the only provider of the family. Living in Chicago, Tobon tried to help her mother to get the help she needed.
“For two years before her death she was in and out of behavioral health,” she said. “But she had met a man that introduced her to drugs … Once she met that man, it declined very quickly.”
Following the suicide was a phase of grief, mixed with a variety of feelings that were hard to understand and deal with. A support group helped Tobon through this difficult time and gave her a connection to people with similar struggles.
“When I started at the support group I was introduced to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention … and as I went to the first walk with them I realized I was by far not alone in this struggle of being a survivor of suicide watch,” she said.
Tobon became an advocate for the foundation and started to work on helping her community learn about suicide prevention.
“I have been in D.C. twice to meet with Congress to help with many different bills and I can help those with mental health issues through the suicide walks,” Tobon said.
She also started the nonprofit organization Hope Happens with another local suicide awareness advocate, Janet Sutton, who lost her son to suicide. The next Out of Darkness Walk in collaboration with the foundation is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Harker Heights Community Park.
While Tobon will never be able to fully understand her mother’s reasons, she has the chance to help others.
“I had to learn to understand that I will never have the answers to the why, but what I could do is essentially educate myself and my community,” Tobon said.
Besides raising awareness through her walks, she urges people with suicidal loved ones to be supportive but seek professional help.
“Validate them, don’t make them feel like a burden, listen to them … and obviously always seek help because as a caregiver it can be really hard,” she said. “You have to go against the stigma that we see and really help them help themselves because you can’t be the hero, they have to be their own hero.”
With numbers on the rise, awareness programs are as important as ever. The national suicide rate increased 28 percent form the years 1999 through 2016 from 10.5 to 13.4 per 100,000 people. Learning the red signs and risk factors can be the key to saving someone’s life.
“A lot of us that have lost someone to suicide … end up realizing that there were all these signs that we didn’t know about beforehand,” she said. “Now I know … but it’s too late.”
Tobon made it her goal to educate and empower as many people as possible so they can help their loved ones find a different outcome.
“I lost the most beautiful thing in my life to find one of the most beautiful purposes in my life,” she said.
Tobon has been working and volunteering in the suicide prevention for almost six years and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“As a survivor I had the choice, I could become a victim or I could become the actual role of a survivor,” she said. “I decided to educate myself and try to change peoples’ lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.