Possible thunderstorms won’t halt summer camp experiences for youth this week.
There will also be career events at Fort Hood, including a job fair Tuesday and an MOS translation lunch Wednesday.
All are welcome to participate in a credit education class in Killeen on Sunday.
This weekend will also offer fun for the whole family at free concerts and an outdoor movie.
Today to Friday
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host a Science Technology Engineering Art Math (STEAM) Summer Camp from 8 a.m. to noon at 315 W. Avenue B, Temple. The camp is open to children ages 7 to 12 and registration is $60 per child. Activities will offer children the opportunity to experience railroad life, learn Morse code and more. Call 254-298-5172 for more information.
The Armed Services YMCA Killeen will host a specialty camp cooking class from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. The class is open to children ages 5 to 8. Register at Harker Heights Wellness Center. Go to www.asymca.org/killeen-summer18 for more information.
Tuesday
The Fort Hood Soldier for Life — Transition Assistance Program will host a Mega Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Club Hood, 5764 24th St. (and Wainwright Drive), Fort Hood. The free event is open to all job seekers — military or civilian. Attendees are advised to arrive early. No registration is required for job seekers. Interested employers need to contact the marketing coordinator for the Fort Hood TAP program.
Wednesday
USO Fort Hood will host a lunch and learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1871 50th St., Fort Hood. The event will be dedicated to translating the various military occupational skills into the civilian sector.
Register at https://mostranslation.eventbrite.com or contact Kristen Rheinlander, USO Pathfinder site manager, at krheinlander@uso.org, for more information.
Thursday
There will be a free show featuring Shooter Jennings with Jaime Wyatt from 6 to 10 p.m. at Schoepf’s Old Time Bar-B-Que Pit, 702 East Central Avenue, Belton. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event is free to all ages 21 or older and children under 12. Admission for attendees age 13 to 20 is $5.
Chick-fil-A will host a free outdoor showing of “Moana” from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at 201 East Central Texas Expressway, Building. 2000, Harker Heights.
Friday
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its 24th annual golf tournament from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. The tournament is open to the public and business community. Contact 254-699-4999 or jean@hhchamber.com for more information.
Scott & White Heath Plan will present a performance by South Main Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. as part of the 20th annual Hot Summer Sounds Free summer concert series at Miller Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for a free evening of music. For more information, call Holly at 298-5440.
Saturday
Delta Phi Chi Military Sorority will host a 5K PTSD Awareness Walk from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. Registration is $20 and includes a moisture-wicking shirt. There will be giveaways and refreshments served during the event. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/delta-phi-chi-military-sorority-ptsd-awareness-5k-walk-tickets-4285363537
USO Fort Hood will host a “Lazy Days of Summer” event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center at Fort Hood. The event will offer attendees the opportunity to participate in the United through Reading and Read2Connect programs. Soldiers about to be deployed may choose a book and be recorded reading it on camera, which will then be sent to an intended child. If a soldier is currently deployed, a child may also do the same and the program will send the video to the deployed family member.
Sunday
Credit specialist Drena Blanton will host a free “Credit Party” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Living Room, 1002 East Elms Road, Suite 114, Killeen. The event will teach attendees a do-it-yourself system for attaining financial freedom from debt. The information will be based on the host’s experience of working for several credit repair companies.
