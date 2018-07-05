It’s going to be typical Killeen summer weather this weekend.
The highs are expected to be in the mid-90s through Monday along with lows in the lower to mid-70s, which is normal for this time of year, according to Dennis Cain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Rain may have put a damper on the holiday Wednesday but the NWS reported that it was actually the wettest Fourth of July in Houston, where heavy rain inundated streets, parks and other areas.
Killeen recorded a quarter of an inch on Wednesday based on data from the NWS Quantitative Precipitation Estimates website. Copperas Cove, Fort Hood and Harker Heights all recorded a quarter of an inch of rainfall.
Nolanville, up through Morgan’s Point, Belton and parts of Salado recorded half an inch of rainfall while Temple received up to one inch of rain.
Chances of rain dropped from 20 percent Thursday to 10 percent this morning.
“In the afternoon it’ll go up to a 30 percent chance of rain,” said Cain. “And then will remain 30 to 40 percent chances of rain for Saturday and Sunday.”
Despite the recent rain, Belton Lake is sitting at 91.4 percent full, according to WaterDataforTexas.org.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was recorded on Thursday morning at 84.2 percent full.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Twitter Wednesday afternoon of a possible tornado just east of Round Rock.
The area received multiple reports of funnel clouds in the area of County Road 110 at Limmer Loop and County Road 366 and Chandler Road.
The National Weather Service later confirmed a “landspout” tornado in the area, according to news sources.
“Landspouts are not the typical tornados you’re used to seeing in the Great Plains or the ones you think of when you hear tornado,” explained Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist from the NWS Dallas-Fort Worth office.
A landspout is a tornado that starts near the ground.
“You see a little bit of spin and then the thunderstorm above it pulled the spin vertically which increases the vortex,” Carlaw added, comparing it to the way in which an ice skater’s spin increases as they raise their arms above their head.
And while landspouts don’t produce as much damage as a major tornado, they do have gusty winds that could cause some structural damage.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found wind damage at 900 Limmer Loop following the reported landspout on Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
