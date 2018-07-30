Summer is a tough time for blood centers, which is one reason why the American Red Cross on Friday announced a critical blood shortage.
The blood shortage is not yet affecting Central Texas, but donations always are needed, said a Baylor Scott & White medical official on Monday.
“At the moment, the blood supply at Baylor Scott &White is holding up, thanks to continued strong community support,” said Walter Linz, MD, the medical director of the blood center in Temple. “However, that can change with one event that requires high demand for blood.”
Linz said in that scenario that it can be difficult to get blood from other agencies.
Blood shortages also can be seasonal.
“Typically summer and Christmas are times when blood donations are low and we can see an increased need for blood,” Linz said.
The next blood drive in Killeen is the annual “Boots versus Badges” blood drive challenge. The drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Killeen Community Center.
The American Red Cross said blood donations fell “short of expectations for the past few months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.”
The American Red Cross said summer is challenging because of vacations and summer activities.
“In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day,” according to the July 27 news release.
“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”
The American Red Cross estimates that a blood or platelets are needed every two seconds in the U.S., most often to respond to accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
For more information about the Blood Center, including a list of upcoming blood drives, visti www.bswhealth.com/patient-tools/blood-center
