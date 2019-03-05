Applications to work a summer job for the city of Killeen are open through March 22.
More than 100 summer jobs are available for anyone over the age of 16, according to the city.
Summer programs create temporary city staff jobs throughout the summer — coinciding with the break in the Killeen school district calendar.
In addition to earning money, students can gain valuable work experience while school is out, according to the city.
Jobs include lifeguards, pool cashiers and ground maintenance workers, with pay ranging from $7.25 to $10 an hour.
“We have more lifeguard positions than any of the other jobs listed,” said Hilary Shine, executive director of communications for the city of Killeen. “We accept applications throughout the spring and summer to ensure we keep enough employed to operate the Family Aquatic Center and Long Branch Pool.”
While most of the jobs pertain to recreational activities, there are also seasonal jobs with more demand during summer months.
“The service and grounds maintenance workers are needed because summer is the growing season, so more maintenance is necessary at public facilities and rights-of-way,” Shine said.
A full list of summer hire positions, qualifications and responsibilities is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs. Applications will be accepted online through March 22.
