In some ways, the forecast for Sunday and the week to come could be termed “boring” or “redundant.”
Conditions for each day are similar, with sun and high temperatures near 90 degrees the norm.
Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees, as well, according to the National Weather Service.
The big story of the week: “We’re going to be above normal,” said Juan Hernandez, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
The sole exception to these repetitive conditions will occur from Wednesday night to Thursday night, when a 20 percent chance or showers and thunderstorms is added to the mix.
“We’re going to get a preview of summer,” Hernandez said.
